Euro trades at 4.7311 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73111 US dollar USD 4.22501 Swiss franc CHF 4.33551 British pound GBP 5.1548100 Japanese yen JPY 3.97051 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23711 Russian rouble RUB 0.06481 new Turkish lira TRY 0.76101 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.50071 gram of gold XAU 198.62841 SDR XDR 5.8174The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.