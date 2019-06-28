Euro trades at 4.7351 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73511 US dollar USD 4.15871 Swiss franc CHF 4.26491 British pound GBP 5.2735100 Japanese yen JPY 3.86291 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22931 Russian rouble RUB 0.06591 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72331 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60561 gram of gold XAU 188.92151 SDR XDR 5.7826The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.