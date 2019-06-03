Euro trades at 4.7450 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.74501 US dollar USD 4.24721 Swiss franc CHF 4.25121 British pound GBP 5.3695100 Japanese yen JPY 3.92021 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23391 Russian rouble RUB 0.06501 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72511 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61481 gram of gold XAU 179.46371 SDR XDR 5.8626The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.