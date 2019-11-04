Euro trades at 4.7550 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75501 US dollar USD 4.26001 Swiss franc CHF 4.31041 British pound GBP 5.5022100 Japanese yen JPY 3.92811 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24341 Russian rouble RUB 0.06731 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74791 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60591 gram of gold XAU 206.88121 SDR XDR 5.8771The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.