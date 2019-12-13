Euro trades at 4.7786 lei

Bucharest, Dec 13 /Agerpres/ - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77861 US dollar USD 4.27461 Swiss franc CHF 4.34481 British pound GBP 5.7198100 Japanese yen JPY 3.89681 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24781 Russian rouble RUB 0.06871 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73871 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61251 gram of gold XAU 202.17971 SDR XDR 5.9165The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries