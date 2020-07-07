Euro trades at 4.8397 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83971 US dollar USD 4.29641 Swiss franc CHF 4.54791 British pound GBP 5.3548100 Japanese yen JPY 4.98591 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24751 Russian rouble RUB 0.05951 new Turkish lira TRY 0.62551 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61151 gram of gold XAU 245.31261 SDR XDR 5.9310The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.