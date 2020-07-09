Euro trades at 4.8408 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84081 US dollar USD 4.27161 Swiss franc CHF 4.55371 British pound GBP 5.4099100 Japanese yen JPY 3.98081 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24851 Russian rouble RUB 0.06031 new Turkish lira TRY 0.62411 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61151 gram of gold XAU 249.07871 SDR XDR 5.9211The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries