Euro trades at 4.9243 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92431 US dollar USD 4.11201 Swiss franc CHF 4.47301 British pound GBP 5.6647100 Japanese yen JPY 3.77851 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23031 Russian rouble RUB 0.05431 new Turkish lira TRY 0.50991 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63041 gram of gold XAU 231.82661 SDR XDR 5.8775The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.