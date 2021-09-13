Euro trades at 4.9444 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94441 US dollar USD 4.19441 Swiss franc CHF 4.54971 British pound GBP 5.7958100 Japanese yen JPY 3.80901 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23851 Russian rouble RUB 0.05751 new Turkish lira TRY 0.49571 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.64981 gram of gold XAU 241.37101 SDR XDR 5.9679The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.