Euro trades at 4.9468 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94681 US dollar USD 4.42841 Swiss franc CHF 4.74721 British pound GBP 5.9528100 Japanese yen JPY 3.83411 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24781 Russian rouble RUB 0.05701 new Turkish lira TRY 0.32871 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.69621 gram of gold XAU 255.12691 SDR XDR 6.1688The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.