Euro trades at 4.9473 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94731 US dollar USD 4.19991 Swiss franc CHF 4.53091 British pound GBP 5.7880100 Japanese yen JPY 3.81971 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23821 Russian rouble RUB 0.05781 new Turkish lira TRY 0.48861 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.65061 gram of gold XAU 238.60261 SDR XDR 5.9736The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.