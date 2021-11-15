Euro trades at 4.9489 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94891 US dollar USD 4.32181 Swiss franc CHF 4.69871 British pound GBP 5.7994100 Japanese yen JPY 3.79531 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24591 Russian rouble RUB 0.05981 new Turkish lira TRY 0.43221 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.67691 gram of gold XAU 258.79291 SDR XDR 6.0701The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.