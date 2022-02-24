Euro trades at 4.9489 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94891 US dollar USD 4.42621 Swiss franc CHF 4.79201 British pound GBP 5.9418100 Japanese yen JPY 3.85911 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24311 Russian rouble RUB 0.05271 new Turkish lira TRY 0.30801 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.69991 gram of gold XAU 280.29201 SDR XDR 6.1741The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.