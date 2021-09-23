Euro trades at 4.9490 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94901 US dollar USD 4.22181 Swiss franc CHF 4.56401 British pound GBP 5.7704100 Japanese yen JPY 3.83911 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23831 Russian rouble RUB 0.05811 new Turkish lira TRY 0.48821 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.65411 gram of gold XAU 240.35681 SDR XDR 5.9914The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.AGERPRES