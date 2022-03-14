Euro trades at 4.9490 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94901 US dollar USD 4.51511 Swiss franc CHF 4.82881 British pound GBP 5.8843100 Japanese yen JPY 3.82581 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24461 Russian rouble RUB 0.03741 new Turkish lira TRY 0.30591 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.70941 gram of gold XAU 284.71861 SDR XDR 6.2267The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.