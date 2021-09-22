Euro trades at 4.9495 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.94951 US dollar USD 4.21881 Swiss franc CHF 4.57381 British pound GBP 5.7509100 Japanese yen JPY 3.85251 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23861 Russian rouble RUB 0.05791 new Turkish lira TRY 0.48731 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.65241 gram of gold XAU 240.91261 SDR XDR 5.9880The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.AGERPRES