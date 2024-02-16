Euro trades at RON 4.9770

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.97701 US dollar USD 4.62071 Swiss franc CHF 5.24501 British pound GBP 5.8173100 Japanese yen JPY 3.07501 Moldovan leu MDL 0.25971 Russian rouble RUB 0.04981 new Turkish lira TRY 0.14991 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.64231 gram of gold XAU 298.22651 SDR XDR 6.1219The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries. AGERPRES