EUROGENDFOR has proven that it has highly qualified personnel, says IntMin Bode

Romania fulfilled, in the last year, the mandate of coordinating the efforts of the European Gendarmerie forces aimed at strengthening the status of EUROGENFOR, which has highly qualified personnel that can be sent quickly wherever needed, said on Thursday, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode.

Romania is holding, between December 2021 and December 2022, through the Romanian Gendarmerie, the Presidency of the High Level Interministerial Committee (CIMIN) of the European Gendarmerie Force.

"In the current security context, efforts aimed at a better management of missions, with minimal risks and maximum performance, must be encouraged, and EUROGENFOR has proven that it has the necessary capabilities and know-how, and I am specifically referring to the highly qualified personnel that can be quickly deployed in conflict zones," said Bode, at the summit of the heads of Gendarmerie forces in Europe, which takes place at the Palace of the Parliament.

"At the time of taking over the Presidency of CIMIN, one year ago, our mandate was clear: coordinating the efforts of the European Gendarmerie forces in order to strengthen EUROGENFOR's status as an instrument at the disposal of the EU and other international organizations for the management of crisis management missions. Now, at the time of stocktaking, we can say that we have fulfilled this mission, along the lines of collaborations with important international actors," added the minister.

Bode also mentioned the participation in the third UN Summit of the heads of the Police and Gendarmerie structures in New York, as well as the support given to the General Carabinieri Inspectorate within the MAI of the Republic of Moldova.AGERPRES