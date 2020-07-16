EUROPAfest 2020, on Facebook and YouTube

The EUROPAfest 2020 international festival will take place from July 16 to July 25, all events will be broadcast, from 20:00 hrs, via live streaming on Facebook and YouTube, according to a press release from to the organizers sent to AGERPRES.

All events will be broadcast live on the stage of the Auditorium of the Royal Palace.

"We have waited until the last minute to make the big announcement, but the situation caused by COVID-19 in Romania does not yet allow the reopening of concert halls for the public. It is the first time when, after a year of intense work of the entire jmEvents team, we are organizing a festival with an empty hall. Even if the applause on the open stage and the encores that our wonderful spectators have accustomed us to will be missing, I am glad that we can bring jazz and classical music home to everyone. We will be connected to a whole world through social channels. Starting at 8 pm every night, we will broadcast live from the festival stage on Facebook and YouTube, without charging any fees, the truth is that the world is changing and even if we are no longer forced by the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, livestreaming will become a habit for future events, when music lovers will return to the venues. It will be even more interesting, so keep close," said Luigi Gageos, EUROPAfest director, quoted in the press release.

According to the organizers, this year EUROPAfest has an atypical edition, but the quality of the artists and productions presented remains at the same professional standards.

"The public will be able to watch jazz concerts, classical music concerts, jam sessions, master classes, international jazz competition, EUROPAfest Gala, and the first days will be reserved for special broadcasts with the Gala of previous editions," reads the press release.

All the news and information regarding the festival will be communicated on EUROPAfest.ro, Bucharestjazz.ro and on the EUROPAfest social media pages - Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, the organizers specify.