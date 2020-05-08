EUROPE Day/Melescanu: Respect for each state's interest, fundamental element Schuman Declaration was built on

Respect for the interests of each state, the sovereignty of each state is the fundamental element on which the Schuman Declaration, the birth certificate of the European Union, was built, affirms former Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu.

"The fundamental values of Robert Schuman's Declaration - solidarity between Member States, cohesion, mutual support, sovereignty and harmonisation of national interests - are the basis for the functioning of the European system on one condition: that they are respected so that all states enjoy the efforts they are making, nationally, and together within the EU. Respect for the interests of each state, the sovereignty of each state is in fact the fundamental element on which Schuman's Declaration was built. This Declaration, dated 9 May 1950, is in fact the birth certificate of the European Union," Melescanu told AGERPRES.

He recalled that the proposal of the French Foreign Minister at the time, Robert Schuman, aimed at the creation of a common body - the placement of the production of steel and coal in France and the United Kingdom under the authority of a common body - and the launch of relations that would gradually lead to the political harmonisation of European countries and the de-escalation of international relations.

"The idea launched by Robert Schuman was accepted by Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Italy, which joined the signing of the Treaty of Paris on 18 April 1951. Thus the factual foundations of the European Coal and Steel Community were established through a European and interstate agreement. And this structure has smoothed the way to the European Economic Community and subsequently to the European Union, which operates on the innovative principles proposed by Robert Schuman. This fundamental idea was that of solidarity between Member States: mutual support and cohesion, as well as respect for sovereignty and harmonisation of national interests among Member States. Moreover, the presidency of the Council of the European Union, successfully assumed by Romania, was clear proof of the need to respect and further promote the principles of Robert Schuman," Melescanu said.

"We are going through a difficult period at global level in general, but also at European Union level. With all the desire to function as well as possible, the EU and other structures face a number of difficulties and problems. From my point of view, the only way out of this situation is precisely to respect and promote the fundamental principles that were the basis of the Treaty of Paris, launched by Robert Schuman," Melescanu stressed.