European Chief Negotiator Barnier says Brexit has no added value, being a lose-lose situation

Brexit has no added value, it is a lose-lose situation and no one, not even Nigel Farage (Leader of the UK Independence Party) has been able so far to demonstrate what positive thing the UK's withdrawal from the EU could bring, European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union Michel Barnier stated at a debate at the European Summit of Regions and Cities which takes place at the Palace of Parliament.

The European official argued that the rejection in the London Parliament, two days ago, for the second time, of the withdrawal agreement complicates matters even more and underscored that during the 18 months of negotiations he strived to get an agreement with the British people and not an agreement against them.

He mentioned having an extremely competent team, adding that he strived to get an agreement with the Britons and not one against them. This is the agreement that is currently under debate in the House of Commons, a document that isn't easy to read, taking into account that it has 600 pages, the European Chief Negotiator stated. He went on saying that Brexit has no added value, being a lose-lose situation. The high official voiced his regret, but, at the same time, he added that he respects the decision made by the British people. As far as he is concerned, Barnier said that there has never been, nor is or will be an aggressive or vengeful attitude towards the British people.

According to him, the priority will be the fate of 4.5 million citizens affected by Brexit, of which 3.5 million citizens of the EU27 residing on the British soil and almost 1 million UK citizens residing in the EU.

The British MPs are voting on Thursday evening four amendments to the motion proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May for delaying Brexit, after the previous days the MPs rejected both the deal agreed by the Executive Chief with the EU and the version of a no-deal Brexit.