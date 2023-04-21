European Commission dismisses infringement clause against Romania over air pollution control plan

The European Commission has decided to withdraw from the EU Court of Justice case C-69/22 referring to the missing National Air Pollution Control Programme (PNCPA), following the measures adopted by the Minister Environment, Water and Forests (MMAP), informs the institution on its Facebook page on Friday.

"The PNCPA was approved by GD no. 119/2023 on February 14, 2023 and submitted to the European Commission. It establishes policy priorities regarding air quality and air pollution, in correlation with the relevant policy priorities, including those in climate and energy, by identifying/adopting and implementing measures to reduce air pollutant emissions applicable to the sectors of activity that represent key sources of air pollutant emissions (agriculture, energy, industry, road transport, residential heating, etc.) and others," states the ministry.

According to the same source, the impact of the plans and programmes adopted or planned to be implemented under the obligations regarding climate and energy or other related policies (for example the development of transport infrastructure, industrial processes and agriculture) were taken into account, which could have a positive or negative impact on compliance with national commitments to reduce air pollutant emissions, told Agerpres.