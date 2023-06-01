European Commission urges Romania to build network to properly monitor air quality

The European Commission decided, on Thursday, to send Romania a reasoned opinion for the systematic failure to fulfill the obligation to monitor air pollution, as provided for in the EU legislation on ambient air quality (Directive 2004/107/EC and Directive 2008/50/CE), informs a press release of the Community Executive.

Sending a reasoned opinion represents the second stage of the infringement procedure.

The two mentioned directives require the member states to establish a monitoring network to assess the quality of the surrounding air with regard to the different pollutants, in accordance with the requirements provided for in them.

It is essential that the air quality standards enshrined in EU legislation are fully implemented to effectively protect human health and the natural environment. The European Green Deal, with its strategy to reduce pollution to zero, emphasizes the reduction of air pollution, one of the main factors affecting human health.

The Commission sent Romania a letter of formal notice in June 2017 and an additional letter of formal notice in July 2019. Although Romania has revised its entire air quality monitoring network, numerous gaps remain in terms of the appropriate number and type of sampling points for air quality measurement. These deficiencies represent a systemic non-compliance with the obligations to monitor atmospheric pollution.

Consequently, the Commission decided to send a reasoned opinion to Romania, which now has two months to respond and take the necessary measures. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union. AGERPRES