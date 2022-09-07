European Commission Vice-President Sefkovic: We must be firm in relation to our strategic dependencies

European Union countries must be more "firm" when it comes to their dependence on products from outside the Union, the Vice-President of the European Commission for inter-institutional relations and strategic prospective analysis, Maros Sefkovic, said on Wednesday.

He had an online intervention at the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy (RADR), in the panel called "The European Union in a Changing World. Strengthening European Resilience."

Maros Sefkovic appreciated that we are currently experiencing "the most turning moments since the Second World War."

"What changes things radically is the return of the war to the European continent. We are talking about an immoral, terrible invasion of Ukraine by Russia. There are enormous human and material costs and there is also the cruelty of the actions with which it is executed [the invasion - ed. n.]," the EC official said.

Maros Sefkovic appreciated that the price we pay today because of our energy dependence on Russia is so high, that we will all learn that we cannot afford a similar dependence, which seems critical, if we think about the raw materials that we need in all fields, told Agerpres.

He said one of the lessons of the past years is that European states need to be firmed when it comes to their strategic dependencies. We were talking about resilience, but we didn't know how Russia would test us, he pointed out.

At the same time, the Vice-President of the European Commission spoke about Romania's "very important" role in the military field.

He also voiced hope that Romania will play a very important role and will be able to help EU map a new path towards strengthening the European position as a global actor.