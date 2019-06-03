Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday had a meeting with European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan to discuss, among other things, a legislative package for the reform of the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post 2020.

According to a government press statement, the meeting provided an opportunity for views to be exchanged on the progress made by the Romanian presidency of the EU Council as well as on the remaining files on the current European agenda.

"On the progress made by the Romanian presidency of the EU Council, the Romanian prime minister reaffirmed a firm commitment to advancing the European agenda in the spirit of a uniform, cohesive and inclusive approach that Romania took up when taking over the rotating presidency. The Romanian official praised the European Commission for its constructive approach and support, both technically and politically, during the Romanian term of office," the statement reads.

The statement adds that the main remaining active files under the Romanian presidency of the EU Council were also addressed.

"From that perspective, the two dignitaries discussed the latest developments in the negotiations over the most important European legislative file in the field of agriculture, namely the legislative package on the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy in the post-2020 horizon," according to the statement.

At the same time, Dancila reconfirmed Romania's political will to contribute, as the holder of the EU Council Presidency, to making remarkable progress with this important files, which generates both technical and political sensitivities for the member states, which is all the more relevant in the context of the overall negotiations over the Multi-Annual Financial Framework 2021-2027.

"The Prime Minister reiterated that the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union has made considerable efforts to manage, in a constructive and equidistant manner, during the five months of its tenure, the negotiations over the legislative proposals that will define the future architecture of the Common Agricultural Policy after 2020."

Commissioner Hogan praised Romania for the noticeable progress achieved under Romania's tenure in all agricultural legislative files, especially those concerning the legislative package on the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy.

"The European official also expressed confidence in notable progress being made with this legislative package by the end of June 2019, when Finland takes over the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union."

The meeting took place as part of Hogan's participation in an informal meeting of the European Union agriculture ministers.