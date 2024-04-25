European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen, visiting Bucharest

European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen is visiting Bucharest on Thursday to discuss the EU's Global Gateway investment strategy with Romanian stakeholders.

The European official is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at the Victoria Palace at 9:00 am.

According to the European Commission Representation in Romania, the discussion with the Romanian prime minister will focus on the role that our country can play in deepening the EU's international partnerships and promoting sustainable development worldwide in the current difficult geopolitical context.

Jutta Urpilainen will also meet with representatives of the Romanian private sector to find out how the Global Gateway could stimulate Romanian companies to invest in developing markets, the source said.

The European Commissioner will also have an exchange of views with Romanian foreign policy experts and will hold a dialogue with students from the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration and Bucharest University.