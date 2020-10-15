European Commissioner Johannes Hahn to pay visit to Bucharest

European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn is going to pay a visit to Bucharest, on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

In this context, the European official will have a meeting with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at 11.00 am, at the Victoria Palace, to be followed by a press conference.

According to the Representative Office of the European Commission in Romania, the European Commissioner for Budget and Administration will also have a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, and another one with the Deputy PM, Raluca Turcan, and the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos.

"They will discuss the future EU budget, in the long run, the recovery and resilience fund, and also the European laws on own resources and observance of the rule of law state," specified the Representative Office of the European Commission in Romania.