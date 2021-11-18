European Commissioner Thierry Breton: It is important Digital Green Certificate be voted on

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton declared on Thursday in Bucharest, that the vote for the use of the Digital Green Certificate (currently called EU Digital COVID Certificate, ed.n.) is important, as it ensures, alongside the vaccine, "survival" in the pandemic, agerpres reports.

It is important that the green certificate be voted on. Yes, it is important that it be used, because we know that, together with vaccination and the green certificate, we have the key to ensure our survival and also to be part of what is important for all of us - the European community, affirmed Breton, currently on a visit in Bucharest.

If we fail to overcome this new wave of the pandemic that is coming our way, we may reach general lockdown measures again and we know that there is a price - an economic price, a social price to pay and this price is far too high, the European Commissioner told a joint press conference with the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, and the head of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita.He stressed that there is no other way except for the two tools at hand - the COVID vaccination and the green certificate.We know that these two tools work. Now is the time to act. We must unite to win this battle together, the European commissioner said.Breton called for European solidarity, saying that we are all Europeans, we share the same values (...) (we have) different traditions, different histories, different origins, but we are all human beings and we must fight the pandemic. (...) We already have over two billion people who have been successfully vaccinated all over the planet and there have been no problems, he added.Now is the time to stand united, because it is a war we will win together. (...) After all, we all share the same values, we, as Europeans, share the same values. So it's time to stick together and react now. We can't wait another month, because the virus is not waiting, Thierry Breton pointed out.