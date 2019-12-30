European Funds Minister Bolos: One billion euro - amount sent to EC for settlement

European Funds Minister Marcel Bolos has stated on Monday that the amount sent by our country to the European Commission (EC) for settlement is one billion euro.

"I would say three figures which are relevant for the conclusion of the 2019 financial year: zero decommitment at the level of all operational programmes, one billion euro - the amount sent to the Commission for settlement and which will enter into the Treasury and in our accounts and compared to what we had as risk of losing money, risk of decommissioning worth 557 millions of euro, we achieved in advance the amount of 466 million euro, that is to say almost half a billion euro in advance," Bolos said in the beginning of the Government meeting.

He added that in relation to the value of expenditure declarations, of the reimbursement sent to the European Commission, the Regional Operational Programme also contributed to achieving the decommissioning target, with the amount of 389 million euro.

"The second ministry which also contributed to the achievement of the decommissioning target, also achieved in advance, is the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme, the transport component, the Ministry of Transport in this case, with the amount of 258 million euro. There are ministries to which I want to thank publicly for the effort they have put in and the care they have taken to implement the projects, so that Romania does not lose the important financial resources allocated to it," Bolos stated.

