European Parliament's president: Romania to join Schengen and to do it soon

Romania will join the Schengen area and will do it so soon, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said on Monday in the joint plenary session of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, informează Agerpres.

In the address given in the plenary session of the Parliament in Bucharest, Metsola emphasized that our country's accession to the European free movement area "is not a gift", but is deserved.

The head of the EU Legislature evoked the Romanian Revolution of 1989 and called for unity.

Don't give up on Europe, don't leave us alone, she began her speech.

Roberta Metsola praised the reaction of the Romanians who helped the Ukrainians fleeing the war.

You didn't wait for anyone to come and tell you what to do, she said. In her opinion, this reaction of the Romanians was a "demonstration of European values".