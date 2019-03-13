European Summit of Regions and Cities, Thursday, Friday, at Palace of Parliament

The leaders of the regions and cities within the European Union are gathering Thursday and Friday in Bucharest at the Palace of Parliament, for the 8th edition of the European Summit of Regions and Cities, in a crucial moment for the future of the EU and the enforcement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations, according to the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) website.

Dubbed "'(Re)New Europe" and in context of the Brexit, the Bucharest Summit due to end on Friday will focus on the contribution and role of the local and regional authorities in ensuring solidarity within the EU, in strengthening the European democracy and encouraging the dialogue with the citizens, in particular in the outlook of the May 2019 EP elections.

A few weeks before making important decisions with regard to the leadership of the EU bodies for the next years, this summit will adopt a Declaration meant to unveil the vision of a renewed European Union, a European Union based on democracy, solidarity and proximity (aiming to draft certain EU policies capable to better consider the local needs).

The summit will be addressed among others, by President of the European Committee of the Regions Karl-Heinz Lambertz, Romanian Prime minister Viorica Dancila, European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu, the EU chief-negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier, Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea, President of the Romanian delegation to the CoR Robert Sorin Negoita, President of the European Economic and Social Council (CESE) Luca Jahier, and the UN Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Europe, Olga Algayerova.

