EuropeanElections2019/Polling station chair, deputy, reported to county electoral bureau

With the opening of polling stations on Sunday morning, the Bistrita-Nasaud County Electoral Bureau (BEJ) had to deal with problem of two members of a station, one of whom was absent and one was allegedly electioneering for a particular party.

According to a statement to AGERPRES by Bistrita-Nasaud BEJ Liliana Tertis, in the case of a polling station chair at Beclean, a complaint was filed he was allegedly electioneering for a certain political formation. A request for his replacement was being looked into.Also, at a polling station in the small town of Mariselu, the deputy chair did not show up at the station on Sunday morning on medical grounds. He was replaced under an urgent order.There are 313 polling stations in Bistrita-Nasaud County, and the number of voters expected for the polls is over 262,000.