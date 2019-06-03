Europeanelections2019/ Ten MEP seats go to PNL, 9 to PSD, 8 to USR PLUS

According to the final count of the May 26 elections to the European Parliament in Romania, the National Liberal Party (PNL) will get 10 MEP seats; the Social Democratic Party (PSD), nine; and the Save Romania Union - Plus (2020 USR PLUS) eight, spokesman for the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Marian Muhulet said on Monday.

Also, the Pro Romania Party, the People's Movement Party (PMP) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will get two seats each.

PNL received 2,449,068 valid votes; PSD - 2,040,765; USR PLUS 2020 Alliance - 2,028,336; Pro Romania - 583,916; PMP - 522,104, and UDMR - 476,777. The other candidates failed to pass the threshold or reach the electoral coefficient.

The list of PNL's future MEPs comprises Rares Bogdan, Mircea Hava, Siegfried Muresan, Vasile Blaga, Adina Valean, Daniel Buda, Dan Motreanu, Gheorghe Falca, Cristian Busoi, and Marian Jean Marinescu.

The PSD's future MEPs list comprises Rovana Plumb, Carmen Avram, Claudiu Manda, Cristian Vasile Terhes, Dan Nica, Maria Grapini, Tudor Ciuhodaru, Adrian Benea, and Victor Negrescu.

The USR PLUS 2020 Alliance will distribute its MEP seats to: Dacian Ciolos, Cristian Ghinea, Dragos Nicolae Pislaru, Clotilde Armand, Ioan Dragos Tudorache, Nicolae Stefanuta, Vlad Botos, and to Ramona Victoria Strugariu.

Pro Romania's MEP seats go to Victor Ponta and Corina Cretu; UDMR's to Iuliu Winkler and Lorant Gyorgy Vincze, and PMP's to Traian Basescu and Eugen Tomac.

Regarding the outcome of the justice referendum, for the first question, on the prohibition of amnesty and pardon for corruption offences, the number of valid 'yes' votes was 6,459,383, while the number of "no" votes reached 1,059,678. Number of invalid votes: 403,530.

The second question, on the prohibition of the adoption by the government of emergency ordinances in the field of criminal offences, punishments and judicial organisation, correlated with the right of other constitutional authorities to notify the Constitutional Court of Romania directly about ordinances, raised 6,477,865 valid "yes" answers and 1,038,916 "no" answers. Number of invalid votes: 407,088.

As far as the elections to the European Parliament are concerned, the total number of voters on the permanent electoral rolls was 18,266,867, of which 9,352,472 turned out to vote. The number of valid votes was 9,069,822, while the number of invalid ones was 274,415.

As far as the referendum is concerned, for the first question, the total number of persons on the list was 18,277,511 and the number of actual voters was 7,922,591. Concerning the second question, the total number was 18,278,290 and the number of actual voters was 7,923,869.

