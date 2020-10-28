Eurostat: Romania, among EU states with industry representing most significant economic activity

In 2019, industry remained the largest economic activity in the EU measured in terms of output generated, accounting for 19.7pct of EU total gross value added (GVA), the states with the highest percentage points being: Ireland (35pct), the Czech Republic (29.2pct), Slovenia (27pct), Poland (24.7pct), Slovakia (24.5pct), Germany (24.3pct) and Romania (24.1pct), show data published on Wednesday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), according to AGERPRES.

The other important economic activities in the EU last year were "wholesale and retail trade, transport, accommodation and food services" (19.7pct in the EU and 20.1 per cent in Romania), followed by "public administration, defence, education, human health and social work activities" (18.7pct in the EU, 15pct in Romania). Meanwhile, "professional, scientific and technical activities" accounted for 11.4pct in the EU and 8.7pct in Romania, "real estate activities" accounted for 10.8pct in the EU and 8pct in Romania, "constructions" accounted for 5.3pct in the EU and 7.1pct in Romania, "agriculture, forestry and fishing" accounted for 1.6pct in the EU and 4.5pct in Romania, "information and communications accounted for 5.4pct in the EU and 6.1pct in Romania, "financial and insurance activities" (4.7pct in the EU and 2.7pct in Romania), "arts, entertainment and recreation" (3.4pct in the EU and 3.7pct in Romania).