Event for Romanian companies' promotion organised by Bucharest Trade and Industry Chamber

The Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) organized an event attended by representatives of the mechanical engineering, electrical engineering industry and of the related research sector, with the aim of contributing to the promotion of Romanian companies, especially of machine building companies, the institution announced on Friday.

CCIB chairman Costica T. Mustata said that the event is part of the Chamber's programme to help promote Romanian companies, especially those in the machine building industry, both for meeting the needs of the domestic market and for taking their products to the international market.

"The presidents of the Uzinsider Bucharest Group (that includes Promex Braila, Comelf Bistrita and 24 January Ploiesti, all NATO-certified for the production of complex machinery and equipment), the 'Elie Carafoli' National Institute for Aerospace Research (INCAS), Popeci Heavy Machinery Craiova and the director of East Electric SRL Bucharest, who attended the meeting, presented the technical, technological, research and design potential of the companies they represent, as well as their interest in participating, either in collaboration with companies in the defence industry, or individually, in national defence and security programmes," the release says.

According to the source, the managers of these companies highlighted the importance of ensuring the legislative and organizational framework so that Romanian companies can have access to offset contracts, due to the import of special technology.

"Romania's decision to allocate 2 pct of GDP to the country's defence budget, of which an important part is intended for imports, offers Romanian producers opportunities to produce and deliver goods and services within the framework of compensation obligations (offset) for purchases of import special technology, with a positive influence on both the order portfolio and the decrease of the trade imbalance," the CCIB chairman said.