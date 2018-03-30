Ex-PM Ciolos: Mr. President Iohannis knows that he can count on my support

Former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Sunday evening told Realitatea Tv private television channel that President Klaus Iohannis can count on his support "provided that he continues with the same approach we got used to so far."

When asked if, after his time as Prime Minister ended, he has ever met with president Klaus Iohannis, Dacian Ciolos said that he has spoken "many times" with the head of the state.In respect to a possible support of Klaus Iohannis candidacy for a second term in office as Romanian President, Dacian Ciolos said this depended on the strategy of the party and that he cannot make a commitment right now.Ciolos also added that President Iohannis is a trustful man."These are things that we should discuss at the party. Which is a party that doesn't event exist yet. So we are not talking about what Dacian Ciolos thinks, about what I think, but about the strategy of the party. (...) Of course, Mr. President Iohannis knows that he can count on my support, provided that he continues with the same approach we got used to so far. He is a trustworthy man, a man who did a lot for Romania, especially in the difficult context of 2017 and who, in my opinion, and as far as I know him, he has also evolved a lot. (...) I cannot make a commitment in the name of the party right now, which, once again, it doesn't even exist yet, but for me, and for us, for the future party, it will be important to support the candidate with the best chances to win against the majority coalition now in Parliament," stated Ciolos.

