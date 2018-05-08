Ex-PM Grindeanu after hearing in Belina case; This is procedural staff; I told the truth as it happened

Former Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Tuesday, upon his exit from the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) headquarters, where he participated in a hearing as a witness in the Belina case, stated that he just told the truth, while refusing to go into more detail.

Grindeau also confirmed that his presence at the DNA had to do with the Belina case and he said that he gave a statement."I don't think this is something new, this is procedural staff. I cannot go into more detail. (...) I believe that the entire country saw me going to that famous fishing game. I was there just once. (...) These are things that I have already told several months ago. I went fishing, I fished and I return to Bucharest. (...) I came today, I told the truth, as it happened, related to the time we spent fishing," said the former PM.Asked whether his statement could change the course of the investigation and whether there was an attempt to accuse Liviu Dragnea, Grindeau said that it isn't normal to make that kind of assumptions.Upon his entry into the DNA headquarters, the former PM specified that he had the capacity of a witness.