MEP Dacian Ciolos announces his exit from USR (Save Romania Union) to join a new political project.

In a Facebook post, the former USR leader announces that he will be joined by MEPs Ramona Strugariu, Dragos Pislaru, Alin Mituta and Dragos Tudorache.

"It is impossible for me to find a formula to fully express what I am feeling at the moment. Certainly parting with USR leaves me with a bitter taste and a huge amount of sadness," Ciolos wrote.

AGERPRES