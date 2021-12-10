Exemptions from quarantine measure for persons arriving in Romania

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved, on Friday, the modification of the rules for applying the quarantine measure on persons arriving in Romania, valid between December 10, 2021 - January 8, 2022, by introducing exemptions from this measure in the case of persons who have to take exams, if they present the result of a PCR test, but also of the vaccinated employees from the defense or public order system who arrive in professional interest, agerpres reports.

CNSU also decided to reduce the quarantine period to 10 days for people who are vaccinated or have recovered form the disease arriving in Romania from third countries without an RT-PCR test and to eliminate the possibility of leaving the quarantine on the 10th day if an RT-PCR test is performed on the 8th day.

Thus, CNSU amended HCNSU 111/2021 regarding the rules for applying the quarantine measure on persons arriving in Romania, valid between 10.12.2021 - 8.01.2022, in the sense of:* introduction of the RT-PCR test for the exemption from the quarantine measure of pupils/students, Romanian citizens or citizens domiciled or residing outside Romania who have to take entrance exams or to complete their studies or who start their studies in educational units/institutions on Romania's territory or travel for activities related to the start, organization, attendance or completion of studies, as well as their companions in the situation when they are minors;* the exemption from the quarantine measure of the employees of the national defense, public order and national security systems who return to Romania from activities carried out in their professional interest outside the country from third countries if they are vaccinated or have recovered from the disease.* reduction to 10 days of the quarantine duration for people who are vaccinated recovered from the disease arriving in Romania from third countries without RT-PCR test.* elimination of the possibility to leave the quarantine on the 10th day if the person performs RT-PCR test on the 8th day, states a CNSU press release.CNSU also updated the list of countries/territories at high epidemiological risk, establishing that Finland and Lebanon are to enter the red zone.Armenia, Dominica, the Republic of Maldives and Singapore are now in the yellow zone, after previously being considered in the red zone, due to the decrease in incidence, the same goes for French Polynesia, which was previously in the green zone, following the increase in incidence.Romania, Chile and New Caledonia entered the green zone.