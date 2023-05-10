Exim Banca Romaneasca launched on the banking market on Wednesday.

Exim Banca Romaneasca is officially launched on Wednesday on the banking market as a top universal bank, 100% Romanian, with full services for individuals and legal entities, told Agerpres.

"From today it becomes official the name change of EximBank to Exim Banca Româneasca, a top Romanian bank - the 8th position in the ranking of banks according to managed assets, a reliable banking partner for individuals and legal entities. Although we are changing our name, we remain consistent in terms of our mission: to support the growth of prosperity in Romania, to build sustainable partnerships for the social welfare and economic performance of our clients by accelerating financial intermediation. The bank will continue to carry out its activity in two main directions: activity in the name and in own account - like any other universal commercial bank on the market, i.e. activity in the name and on behalf of the state - independent of the commercial component, will continue to act in the segment of state guarantees and insurances, according to the mandate received from the Romanian state. Our whole business strategy is focused on building a solid base for future growth and we are confident that we will succeed in doing this as we managed to develop rapidly in the last 10 years, building a strong brand on the banking market," said Traian Halalai, the executive chairman of Exim Banca Romaneasca.

The bank's top official added that, regarding the general strategic lines, Exim Banca Romaneasca aims to lend responsibly, encourage saving and, in general, support all clients with advice and appropriate financial solutions, be they retail, corporate or public sector clients.

In the segment of individuals, the bank will focus on drawing resources in RON and foreign currency, including term deposits and savings accounts, and for companies it will aim to structure a product offer that covers their entire financing cycle, simultaneously with maintaining personalized approaches for certain segments of corporate clients.

The efficient and flexible model of the territorial network - 83 branches intended for individuals and micro-enterprises and 26 Business Centers dedicated exclusively to the corporate segment, allows the bank to be close to retail and corporate clients and to implement various Romanian and European development programs.

After the completion of the merger between EximBank and Banca Româneasca at the end of last year, the Extraordinary General Meeting of EximBank shareholders approved the change of the name of the bank to Exim Banca Romaneasca, starting from May 10, 2023, thus emphasizing the extension of the addressability of the bank to individuals as well.

With the name change, the bank will also have a new brand identity. This has as its central element the merger between the two banks, capitalizing on the notoriety of the two brands - by keeping the abbreviation Exim and adding the name Banca Romaneasca, the color palette includes the tricolor (blue, yellow and red) to emphasize the "nationality" of the bank and promote Romanian values.