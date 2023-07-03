 
     
Expenditures on social protection up 4.4pct in 2021

Expenditures on social protection, including administrative costs of social protection schemes, amounted to 197.320 billion RON, increasing by 4.4% compared to the previous year, according to data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday.

Of the total, 193.303 billion RON represents expenditures on social benefits.

The share of social protection expenditures in the GDP was 16.6%, a decrease of 1.1 percentage points compared to 2020.

Social protection incomes amounted to 192.596 billion RON, 7.9% more compared to the previous year. Their share in the GDP was 16.2%, a decrease of 0.5 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Expenditures on social protection benefits (except for administrative costs and other expenditures) were 16.3% of the GDP, a 0.7percentage points decrease compared to 2020.

As in previous years (2012-2021), social protection was mainly oriented to cover the risks of old age and of sickness or healthcare, which accounted for 50.7% and 27.0% of total expenditures on social protection benefits.

