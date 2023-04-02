ALERTĂ - Explozie într-o cafenea din Sankt Petersburg. Un cunoscut blogger de război a fost ucis / VIDEO

Un blogger rus de război a fost ucis în explozie și alte 15 persoane au fost rănite, a informat agenția de presă rusă TASS, citând serviciile de urgență.

Potrivit agenției de știri ruse RIA, pe cunoscutul bloggerul rus ucis îl cheamă Vladlen Tatarsky.

Explozia ar fi avut puterea a peste 200 de grame de TNT.

Momentul exploziei:

The moment of an explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg. Propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky held an event there. He is reportedly killed and six others were wounded. pic.twitter.com/lWijn522qN

Scene după explozie:

It’s claimed that Vladlen Tatarsky, one of the most known Russian military propagandist is dead. In St. Petersburg, Russia, an explosion has just occurred in a cafe where Vladlen Tatarsky, was holding a "creative evening". pic.twitter.com/WfQAFlBt8B