ALERTĂ - Explozie într-o cafenea din Sankt Petersburg. Un cunoscut blogger de război a fost ucis / VIDEO

O explozie s-a produs, duminică, într-o cafenea din Sankt Petersburg, al doilea oraș ca mărime din Rusia, potrivit agențiilor de presă ruse.

Un blogger rus de război a fost ucis în explozie și alte 15 persoane au fost rănite, a informat agenția de presă rusă TASS, citând serviciile de urgență.

Potrivit agenției de știri ruse RIA, pe cunoscutul bloggerul rus ucis îl cheamă Vladlen Tatarsky.

Explozia ar fi avut puterea a peste 200 de grame de TNT.

Momentul exploziei:

Scene după explozie:

