 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Expo2020 Dubai/ Conference on sustainable development of Romanian Pavillion

EXPO Dubai 2020

The Romanian Pavilion at the World Expo in Dubai hosts the conference "Sustainable Romania. Local Knowledge from the Past for a Global Lasting Future" organized by the Department for Sustainable Development in partnership with the Ivan Patzaichin Association - Mila 23, agerpres reports.

The conference presents a new perspective on the contribution of some genius Romanians (Grigore Antipa, Constantin Brancusi and Nicolae Georgescu - Roegen) to the foundation, since the beginning of the last century, of the current concepts of sustainable development.

The event is announced on the pavilion's Facebook page on Tuesday, inviting visitors to learn more about the three forerunners of sustainable development from experts at Expo 2020 Dubai.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.