Expo2020 Dubai/ Conference on sustainable development of Romanian Pavillion

The Romanian Pavilion at the World Expo in Dubai hosts the conference "Sustainable Romania. Local Knowledge from the Past for a Global Lasting Future" organized by the Department for Sustainable Development in partnership with the Ivan Patzaichin Association - Mila 23, agerpres reports.

The conference presents a new perspective on the contribution of some genius Romanians (Grigore Antipa, Constantin Brancusi and Nicolae Georgescu - Roegen) to the foundation, since the beginning of the last century, of the current concepts of sustainable development.

The event is announced on the pavilion's Facebook page on Tuesday, inviting visitors to learn more about the three forerunners of sustainable development from experts at Expo 2020 Dubai.