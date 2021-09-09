Extension of state of alert/PM Citu: Antigen tests valid for 48hrs

The Government has decided to prolong the state of alert by 30 days, with the single modification being the extension of the validity period of the antigen tests from 24 to 48 hours, Prime Minister Citu informs on Thursday

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has approved, on Thursday, the decision to propose the extension of the state of alert on the entire territory of Romania, for a period of 30 days, starting with September 10, Agerpres informs.

According to the decision, starting September 13, the continuation for another 60 days of the pilot-project conducted on the Sibiu International Airport's Arrivals terminal is approved. The project uses canine teams, specially trained by the Dr. Aurel Greblea Canine Center in Sibiu of the Romanian Police, to detect persons infected with SARS-CoV-2.

In the mentioned period, all persons transiting the Arrivals terminal of the Sibiu International Airport can be subjected to checks to detect infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus conducted by specially trained canine teams. The persons indicated by the canine teams as possible infected are freely tested with a rapid test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection by the staff of the Sibiu Public Health Directorate (DSP Sibiu) or the medical staff existing at the level of the airport. The rapid tests used as part of the pilot project are freely ensured by DSP Sibiu.

Also starting September 13, a similar pilot-project is approved to start for a period of 60 days on the grounds of the Avram Iancu International airport in Cluj.