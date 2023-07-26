EYOF2023: One gold and two bronze medals for Romanian swimmers in Maribor

Romanian swimmers on Tuesday evening won one gold and two bronze medals at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Maribor (Slovenia).

Aissia Prisecariu brought the first gold medal to the Romanian delegation, in the 200 m backstroke event, with a new national record at 15 years, 2 min 11 sec 73/100.

Darius Coman won the bronze in the 200 m breaststroke event, timing 2 min 17 sec 01/100, while Andrei Theodor Proca won the bronze in the 1,500 m event, having timed 15 min 51 sec 65/100.

Diana Stiger ranked fourth in the women's 400 m freestyle final (4:17.75).

In the women's 200 m breaststroke, Alecsia Maria Tenciu qualified for the final with the fourth timing in the semifinals (2:32.75).

Robert Badea qualified for the men's 200 m medley with the best timing in the semifinals (2:02.68).

In the athletics competition, Stefan Alexandru Ciobanu ranked fourth in the shot put final with 18.94 metres.

Alexandra Stefania Uta won the third heat of the 400m hurdles (56 sec 54/100), qualifying for Thursday's final with the best timing.

In the women's 3x3 basketball competition, Romania won twice, 17-7 against Hungary and 18-14 against Lithuania. The Romanians will play their last group game against Poland on Thursday.

Iustin Mihai qualified for the jumping final with the sixth best average (13.800).

In the tennis competition, Romanians Yannick Theodor Nicolas Alexandrescou and Alejandro Mateo Berge Vega Nourescu qualified for the final round. Alexandrescou defeated Israeli Snir David Morag 6-1, 6-1 in the second round, while Berge Vega Nourescu beat Swiss Dany Robas 6-1, 6-4.

In the women's handball tournament, Romania defeated Poland 34-23 and will play Norway on Wednesday.

Romania has four medals so far at the 2023 EYOF edition, with the bronze medal won by Alexandra Hudea on Monday in the 3,000 m event in addition to those won in swimming.

Romania is participating with a delegation of 92 athletes competing in 9 disciplines: athletics, 3x3 basketball, road cycling, MTB cycling, artistic gymnastics, handball, swimming, judo and tennis.

Last year, at the previous edition of the European Youth Olympic Festival, held in Banska Bystrica (Slovakia), Romania ranked 8th in the final ranking, with 19 medals, including 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze. AGERPRES