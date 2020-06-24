Facilities for payment of building tax, extended until end of fiscal year 2020

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday, with 292 votes in favour and one against, the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 69/2020 for the amendment of the Tax Code, extending the facilities to pay the annual tax on buildings or the monthly tax on buildings granted during the period of emergency status until the end of fiscal year 2020.

Thus, the draft for the approval of the OUG 69/2020 has as its regulatory object the establishment of fiscal measures, extension of time limits, granting of facilities to pay the annual tax on buildings or the monthly tax on buildings, granting facilities to pay the tax and rent due for the occupation of the public domain, as well as the cancellation of ancillary obligations, for the period of emergency, alert and for the duration after the termination of the state of alert until the end of fiscal year 2020.The deputies extended, through an amendment to the Ordinance, the facilities granted during the emergency period and during the state of alert and until the end of this fiscal year.In the situation where the competent local public administration authorities adopt decisions granting the reduction of the tax on non-residential buildings, the owners of the buildings have the obligation, until and including 15 September 2020, to submit to the local tax body in whose territorial jurisdiction the building is located an application for the grant of the reduction, accompanied by an affidavit.The Chamber of Deputies is decision-making forum for this bill.