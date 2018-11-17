FCER's Vainer: No matter their age, topics are with hard to bear results, such as Holocaust

The topic of anti-Semitism finds its roots in the Ancient times, yet there are topics which regardless of their age still have certain hard to bear echoes and results, such as the Holocaust, on Sunday asserted the president of the Jewish Communities Federation in Romania (FCER), Aurel Vainer, on the occasion of a book launch at the Great Synagogue.

The volume "Anti-Semitism's founding myths, from Antiquity to nowadays" 2nd edition by Carol Iancu and "A peace and understanding promoter - reputation, tradition, continuity. Dr. Aurel Vainer, president of the Jewish Communities Federation in Romania - excerpts and fragments from lectures, interventions and addresses voiced on various official occasions" by Carol Roman, were launched at the Great Synagogue in Bucharest.

Aurel Vainer said about Carol Iancu's book that it was written by a "professor-researcher" and that he "rarely saw such passion in sustaining the results of the scientific research."

"We find it simple, one talks about anti-Semitism as if talking about bread, water, salt, because it doesn't lack, this is the truth, but Carol Iancu makes it a scientific work and puts in this book these founding myths that are in fact illegitimate (...); they only have a myth value, because in reality they are based on things with no authenticity. (...) This book is an event to us. Although the anti-Semitism topic is from distant past, there still are signs that no matter their age, still have certain echoes, still have results hard to bear, as it was the case with the Holocaust which has had as the anti-Semitism as permanent accelerator. (...) The book is indeed consistent, Carol Iancu is not just an author launching opinions, he is getting to work, he's taking every word, he's dissecting it in all the possibilities, researching the archive documents," Vainer said.

Carol Iancu stressed what the 2nd edition of his book is bringing new: "I wished to develop chapters on the Shoah (...), I brought new elements on the unfolding of the process, of the annihilation of the Jewish people in Europe, in Poland, in Hungary, in Czechia and Slovakia, and in Romania, new elements with new data as regards the memory and the negationism. Secondly, I wanted to combat an entire series of anti-Semitic manifestations, in both Eastern Europe and in Western Europe."

About "A peace and understanding promoter - reputation, tradition, continuity. Dr. Aurel Vainer, president of the Jewish Communities Federation in Romania - excerpts and fragments from lectures, interventions and addresses voiced on various official occasions" by Carol Roman, Aurel Vainer says that this "tiny book" was born after the talks he had with the journalist and writer Carol Roman on the possibility to publishing a volume that would include fragments of the speeches and stances on various official occasions.

"Obviously, not all things were told here (in the book, ed. n.) but they do mirror a little bit of my outlook: if we don't know ourselves, we don't recognise ourselves and that is why most of those were linked to my relations with other communities, other ethnic groups, other religious communities," Vainer said.