FCSB leads in League I football standings after 29th round

FCSB leads the League I football standings after the 29th round matches, which took place from Friday to Monday.

Here are the results:

FC Academica Clinceni - CSM Politehnica Iasi 2-1 (0-1)

CS Gaz Metan Medias - AFC Astra Giurgiu 0-0

AFC Hermannstadt - FC Arges 4-1 (1-1)

AFC Botosani - FC Viitorul Constanta 1-0 (0-0)

FC UTA Arad - ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 2-0 (1-0)

FCSB - Universitatea Craiova 0-0

AFC Chindia Targoviste - FC Voluntari 1-0 (1-0)

FC CFR 1907 Cluj - FC Dinamo Bucharest 1-0 (0-0)

Ranking:

Place Team M V E D GM-GR P

1 FCSB 29 20 4 5 56-21 64

2 CFR 1907 Cluj 29 19 6 4 42-15 63

3 Universitatea Craiova 29 16 9 4 33-14 57

4 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 29 10 14 5 42-30 44

5 FC Botosani 29 11 8 10 38-35 41

6 Academica Clinceni 29 9 14 6 27-25 41

7 Chindia Targoviste 29 10 9 10 23-23 39

8 Astra Giurgiu 29 9 10 10 38-39 37

9 FC Arges 29 9 10 10 30-40 37

10 UTA Arad 29 9 9 11 26-36 36

11 FC Viitorul Constanta 28 6 13 9 35-33 31

12 FC Voluntari 29 8 7 14 31-39 31

13 Gaz Metan Medias 29 8 6 15 31-41 30

14 FC Dinamo Bucharest 29 7 6 16 25-38 27

15 FC Hermannstadt 29 5 11 13 28-39 26

16 Politehnica Iasi 28 5 4 18 26-63 19

Legend: M - matches, V - victories, E - equals, D - defeats, GM - goals marked, GR - goals received, P - points.