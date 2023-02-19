February 19 in history

Brancusi Day

1864 - Birth of folklorist, ethnographer and author Arthur Gorovei, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 19, 1951)

1876 - Birth of sculptor Constantin Brancusi, an illustrious representative of modern arts, a posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 16, 1957)

1878 - Russian-Turkish Peace Treaty of San-Stefano puts an end to the Russian-Romanian-Turkish War (1877-1878). Under the treaty, the Sublime Porte recognises independence of Romania, Serbia and Montenegro and autonomy of Bulgaria; at the same time, the province of Dobrogea, the Danube Delta and the Serpents' Island are ceded to the Ottoman Empire, with Russia reserving a right to trade them for the part of Basarabia carved out in 1856 that belongs to Romania. Romania, Serbia and Montenegro were excluded from the negotiations and signing of the treaty

1882 - Death of Ion Roata, a member of the ad-hoc Assembly of Moldavia, a militant for the unification of the Romanian principalities, made famous by author Ion Creanga in his dealings with the unification and the ruler

1894 - Birth of doctor, demographer and statistician Sabin Manuila, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 20, 1964)

1904 - Birth of philosopher, sociologist, economist and ethics professor Mircea Vulcanescu (d. October 28, 1952)

1911 - Birth of engineer Constantin Avram, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. February 20, 1987)

1936 - Birth of poet, playwright, novelist and essayist Marin Sorescu, a member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 8, 1996)

1939 - Birth of folk music interpreter Irina Loghin, a MP with the Greater Romania Party

1940 - Birth of novelist, playwright and film director Mircea Radu Iacoban

1950 - Birth of poet and publicist Liviu Ioan Stoiciu

1951 - Birth of actress Maria Ploae.

1968 - Death of chemical engineer Eugen Angelescu, a member of the Romanian Academy (b. January 4, 1896)

1982 - Birth of swimmer Camelia Potec, Olympic champion at 200 m free-style - Athens 2004

1990 - Romania's Theatre Union (UNITER) is established. Actor Ion Caramitru has been its chairman since its inception

1997 - Romania and Hungary sign in Budapest an agreement on governmental cooperation and the fight against organized crime, trafficking in illicit drugs and terror

2013 - Romanian skater Emil Imre wins the gold medal in 1,000 short track, at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Poiana Brasov

2021 - Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) was accepted as a member of the European Institute of Innovation & Technology (EIT), being the only higher education institution in Romania with this status.