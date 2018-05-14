Felix Banila, JusMin Tudorel Toader's nomination for counter-terror chief

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader forwarded on Monday to the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) the proposal for the appointment of Felix Banila as head of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

"Following the prosecutors' selection procedure, with a view to making the proposal for appointment of the chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism that took place on 11 May 2018 at the seat of the Justice Ministry, we inform you that the Justice Minister Professor, PhD, Tudorel Toader sent to the Supreme Council of Magistrates the proposal for the appointment of Mr. Oliver-Felix Banila for the consultative opinion. Subsequently, the proposal will be submitted to the President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis," the release by the MJ reads.Two candidates have enlisted for the position of the DIICOT head: Daniel Horodniceanu, current chief of the institution, and Felix Banila, prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bacau Court.The interviews of the two took place last Friday. According to the regulations in force, the DIICOT chief prosecutor is appointed by the President of Romania at the proposal of the Justice Minister, with the CSM's opinion. The appointment is made for a period of three years with one time reinvestment possibility.